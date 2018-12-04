UN boosts peacekeeping patrols on Lebanon border as Israel wants to destroy ‘attack tunnels’

UN peacekeepers said they increased patrols on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Tuesday. The statement came after Israel announced an operation against what it said were Hezbollah infiltration tunnels. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon “is working with all interlocutors in order to maintain the overall stability,” said Joumana Sayegh, a spokeswoman for the UN mission which monitors the border region. UNIFIL peacekeepers “have further increased their patrolling along the Blue Line, together with the Lebanese Armed Forces,” Sayegh added, referring to the UN-established ceasefire line. The Israeli army said it launched operation ‘Northern Shield’ to destroy “attack tunnels” it accused the Lebanese militia of digging under the border.