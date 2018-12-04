Turkish police detain nearly 140 people over alleged Gulen links

Turkish police on Tuesday detained nearly 140 people in nationwide raids over alleged links to the group blamed for the 2016 failed coup, according to state media. Prosecutors across the country, including in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, issued 267 arrest warrants, Anadolu reporte. The raids were part of different investigations into followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen. He denies any involvement in the coup. Police launched operations in 24 provinces including Izmir and Mugla on the Aegean coast and Ordu and Zonguldak on the Black Sea. By late Tuesday morning, 137 suspects had been detained including 55 in Istanbul as raids continued to capture others, according to the report. Prosecutors in Ankara sought the arrest of 48 individuals over their alleged use of an encrypted messaging application called ByLock, which officials claim was especially created for Gulen supporters.