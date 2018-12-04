Both pilots killed as Armenian Su-25 jet crashes during training mission in mountains – military

An Armenian Su-25 jet disappeared from radar at 6.20am (GMT) on Tuesday, just fifteen minutes after leaving an airfield in Gyumri for a scheduled training mission. The jet crashed in the mountains near the town of Maralik, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Ovannisyan, told reporters. He later stated on Facebook that the crash site had been found. Both pilots, Lieutenant Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukyan, died, Sputnik quoted the press secretary as saying. The possible causes of the incident were not immediately clear.