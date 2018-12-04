UN seeks $21.9bn to address 21 humanitarian crises next year, says Yemen ‘needs billions’

The UN appealed for $21.9 billion on Tuesday to address 21 humanitarian crises worldwide next year, including $4 billion for Yemen, the largest aid operation. The appeal to donor countries does not include the funding requirements for Syria, which are expected to bring the total up to $25 billion, it said. Yemen’s government will need billions of dollars in external support to finance its 2019 budget and avoid another currency collapse in addition to $4 billion in aid, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday. Lowcock said he had discussed the balance of payments deficit and the need to pay Yemeni salaries and pensions with officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US at weekend talks in Riyadh, Reuters reports.