Germany’s Maas to meet with Russian, Ukrainian FMs on December 6

Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas plans to hold negotiations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Milan on Thursday, Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Maria Adebahr said on Monday. Maas will be at a meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers on Thursday. There will be no Normandy meeting there, but negotiations will be held with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin, Adebahr said. Such talks are also planned with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, she added. Maas plans to discuss the issue of a diplomatic settlement of disputes, according to Adebahr. German government speaker Steffen Seibert said that a meeting between political representatives in the Normandy format may take place in the future, TASS reports.