Brexit minister doesn’t know what will happen if PM May loses key vote

Britain’s Brexit minister said it was unclear what would happen if the deal Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with EU leaders is rejected in a key vote in parliament on December 11. “The honest answer is it’s unclear,” Stephen Barclay told a committee in Parliament on Monday. “What I can be clear on is that the consequence of the vote not going through next week would be uncertainty for business, uncertainty for jobs.” Barclay said the government would be working hard to get support for the vote, Reuters reported. “A great deal has already been said, but there is clearly time between now and the vote.”