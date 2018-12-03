Soros-funded C. European University confirms move from Budapest to Vienna

Central European University has confirmed it will move its US-accredited degree programs from the Hungarian capital of Budapest to Vienna from September 2019, as Hungary’s government is “refusing to sign” an agreement allowing it to stay. CEU president and rector, Michael Ignatieff, said on Monday that the university “has been forced out,” AP reports. Ignatieff described it as an “unprecedented” act against an American university by a NATO ally and against a European university by a member of the European Union. CEU’s ouster is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ideological battle against Hungarian-American financier and CEU founder George Soros. The university said, however, that it would retain “accreditation as a Hungarian university and… continue teaching and research activity in Budapest as long as possible.”