1 child killed, 40 people hurt in Arkansas as bus carrying youth football team crashes

A charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 40 other people, AP reported. The wreck happened early Monday along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 40km (25 miles) southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas State Police say. The charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee, carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children. The bus overturned after driving off the interstate, according to state police.