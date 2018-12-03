Kosovo’s Serb MPs occupy parliament building over tax on Belgrade imports

Lawmakers representing Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority refused on Monday to leave the parliament building to protest a 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia. Ten lawmakers from the Serb List party said the previous day they would remain closed inside their parliamentary office and express their concerns about the tax to the European Union’s enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, AP reported. The official will visit Kosovo on Monday. Kosovo’s government imposed the tariff on Serbian imports last month and said it would stay in place until Serbia recognizes Kosovo’s independence and stops preventing it from joining international organizations. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has warned the tax will harm peace talks between Belgrade and Pristina.