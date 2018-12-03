Saudi-led coalition allows evacuation of wounded Houthis before Sweden talks on Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has approved evacuating wounded Houthi fighters from Yemen for treatment on Monday, meeting a main condition for the group to attend UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden this week. The negotiations are aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old war. Prospects for convening talks have increased as Western allies press Saudi Arabia, leader of the Sunni Muslim alliance battling the Houthis, over a war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, Reuters said. The peace talks may start on Wednesday, according to sources. The US Senate is due to consider this week a resolution to end support for the conflict, which is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.