Georgian opposition to seek cancelation of 2019 elections in court

Georgia’s opposition parties will go to court to demand that the presidential elections be canceled over alleged election fraud. “We don’t admit that the elections were held, we don’t accept their results. Georgia doesn’t have a president today,” Grigol Vashadze, a top opposition candidate, told supporters in Tbilisi, the country’s capital. He said the current government now has 14 days to respond, promising to launch “non-stop” protests should the authorities fail to do so.