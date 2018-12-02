HomeNewsline

Kremlin hopes Trump-Putin meeting takes place before next G20 summit in 2019

The Russian government hopes President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could meet before the next G20 summit in Japan in June next year, Yuri Ushakov, the presidential aide, told reporters. “Of course a new meeting is possible,” Ushakov said before adding, “now we need to again have talks about preparing such a meeting.” Trump earlier canceled a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina over the Kerch crisis. The presidents had instead a very brief talk in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the event.

