‘No deal or no Brexit’ if Britain’s MPs reject agreement – EU’s Tusk

The UK’s choice would be to leave the European Union without a deal or abandon Brexit altogether if its parliament rejects an agreement between the EU and Prime Minister Theresa May, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday. “A few days before the vote in the House of Commons, it is becoming more and more clear that this deal is the best possible – in fact, the only possible one,” Tusk said. He ruled out any renegotiation by the EU if the British parliament votes down last Sunday’s deal on December 11, Reuters reported. “If this deal is rejected in the Commons, we are left with… an alternative: no deal or no Brexit at all. I want to reassure you that the EU is prepared for every scenario,” he said during the G20 meeting in Argentina.