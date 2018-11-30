Putin, Trump to meet on the go at G20 ‘like other leaders’ – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will have a brief impromptu meeting in Argentina just as other leaders at the G20 summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Trump on Thursday cancelled a planned meeting with Putin in Argentina. Peskov said earlier Moscow regrets the US administration’s decision to cancel the planned meeting between the two presidents in Buenos Aires. “This means that a discussion on important issues on the bilateral and international agenda is being postponed indefinitely,” the spokesman said.