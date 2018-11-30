Serbian president says Kosovo’s 100% trade tax harms peace talks

A move by Kosovo to impose a 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia amounts to “new provocations” for Europe and Belgrade, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has said. The move will also harm Serbia-Kosovo peace talks, he said in Nicosia, Cyprus. Vucic said that he had informed his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades about the “possible consequences” that could arise from Kosovo’s “unilateral actions,” AP reports. Vucic, who visited the Cypriot capital Friday for a bilateral conference, also thanked Cyprus for its strong support of Serbia’s bid to join the European Union. According to Anastasiades, a three-way summit between Serbia, Greece and Cyprus planned for next year aims to promote stability and security in the Balkans and the eastern Mediterranean.