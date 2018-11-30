Beijing scolds US for sending naval vessels close to disputed islands in S. China Sea

Beijing on Friday scolded the US for sending naval vessels close to disputed islands in the South China Sea where Beijing has built military installations. The US and its allies have in recent times sent planes and warships to the area for “freedom of navigation” operations, intended as a signal of their right under international law to pass through the waters claimed by China. The USS Chancellorsville guided missile destroyer on Monday entered waters off the Paracel Islands, known as Xisha in Chinese, People's Liberation Army Southern Theater spokesman Li Huamin said. Aircraft and warships were scrambled, sending out warnings for the American vessel to leave the area, AFP reports. “We urge the US to strengthen the management of its vessels and aircraft that pass by Chinese territory to prevent unexpected events,” Li said. China has also lodged a diplomatic complaint with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.