1.5mn children need emergency aid in C. African Republic as ‘neglected’ crisis worsens – UNICEF

Two-thirds of all children in Central African Republic need emergency aid, the UN said Friday, citing a worsening “neglected” crisis in the impoverished country. Some 1.5 million children nationwide are in need of humanitarian assistance, an increase of 300,000 compared with 2016, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a report. The agency’s top representative in the country, Christine Muhigana, said in Geneva that the situation in CAR is “probably even worse” than during the country’s sectarian conflict of 2013. That year, longtime leader Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown by a predominantly Muslim rebel alliance called the Seleka. Much of the country, roughly the size of France, is now controlled by rival militia groups. Beyond those in need of aid, UNICEF said that one in four children are either internally displaced or have fled the country as refugees, according to AFP.