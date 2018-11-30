US approves sale of new artillery rocket system to Poland

The US State Department approved the sale of 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to Poland, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The move is intended to strengthen security in the region and modernize Poland’s military, the agency said. Warsaw asked to buy the HIMARS system, produced by Lockheed Martin, last year. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by improving the security” of the NATO ally, the DSCA said late on Thursday. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed off on a new program to update the military on Wednesday, including strengthened cybersecurity and new air defense and long-range missile systems.