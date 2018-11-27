Putin has ‘serious concern’ over Ukrainian martial law, blames Kiev for escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “serious concern” over Kiev’s decision to impose martial law and put the Ukrainian army on full combat alert after a tense standoff between the countries’ vessels in the Black Sea. In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Russian leader decried the actions of the Ukrainian ships and blamed the nation’s authorities for creating “another conflict situation” to affect upcoming national elections. Putin now hopes Germany can “influence” Kiev and prevent further “reckless acts.”