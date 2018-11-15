Taliban kill 30 policemen in Afghanistan’s western Farah province – officials

The Taliban killed 30 policemen in an overnight attack on an Afghan police outpost in western Farah province, officials said Thursday. The onslaught on the outpost in Farah’s district of Khaki Safed began late on Wednesday and continued for more than four hours, according to provincial council member Dadullah Qani. Lawmaker Samiullah Samim said in Kabul that the Taliban killed all 30 policemen – members of both the national and local police force – who were deployed at the outpost, including the district police commander, Abdul Jabhar, AP reports. Retaliatory airstrikes killed 17 Taliban fighters but the insurgents still managed to get away with a large amount of weapons and ammunition, he said.