Trump, N. Korea’s Kim to meet in 2019, US wants plan to end arms program – Pence

US President Donald Trump plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 and will push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang’s moves to end its arms programs, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday. He made the statement after meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Singapore. Pence also told NBC News that the United States would not require Pyongyang to provide a complete list of nuclear weapons and locations before the second summit but that the meeting must produce a concrete plan. “I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons,” Pence said.

