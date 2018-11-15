China-US talks on trade battle have resumed – Beijing

Washington and Beijing have resumed talks over their spiraling trade dispute ahead of a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday. “High-level contacts between the two sides on economics and trade have resumed following the November 1 conversation between the Chinese and American heads of state,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng said. The two governments have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods in a dispute over Beijing’s technology policy. “The work team is maintaining close contact to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state,” the statement said, as cited by AP. Xi and Trump are due to meet this month at a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in Argentina.