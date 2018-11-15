Putin talks to Pence, Bolton at East Asia summit in Singapore

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken briefly with US Vice President Mike Pence and White House National Security Advisor John Bolton before the beginning of the plenary session of the East Asia Summit in Singapore. Before taking part in the joint photo op session, Putin talked to Pence, who leads the US delegation, for a couple of minutes “on the go” in the presence of an interpreter. Bolton took part in the conversation as well, TASS reports. Prior to that, Putin also spoke briefly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The East Asia Summit is a platform for cooperation between countries in the Asia Pacific on a wide range of political and economic issues.