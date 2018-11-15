US committed to Indo-Pacific, ‘not seeking control’ – Pence

America has a steadfast and enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific region but wants cooperation, not control, US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at a Southeast Asian summit. Pence, standing in for President Donald Trump at the 10-nation summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore and another later in the week in Papua New Guinea, told leaders that “empire and aggression have no place” in the region. He said US support includes work to counter terrorism and pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and a commitment “to uphold the freedom of the seas and skies.” While in Singapore, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sought to reassure China’s neighbors over its expanding reach, both economic and military, across the region, AP reports.