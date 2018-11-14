6.5 quake, aftershocks shake Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Region

A powerful 6.5 earthquake followed by several aftershocks has been registered by the Russian seismology services off the Kamchatka region. The US Geological Survey also registered the jolt at 6.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the quake was located in Kamchatka Bay at a depth of 76.2 kilometers, just 78 kilometers south of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk, Kamchatka’s branch of the Geophysical Survey said. The earthquake, which occurred some 370 kilometers northeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of over 180,000 residents, was felt across the region. So far no casualties or damage has been reported from the quake.