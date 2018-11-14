N. Korean delegation visits South to attend history forum on Japan’s WWII role

A five-member North Korean delegation came to South Korea on Wednesday to attend an academic forum on Japan’s wartime actions. The North Koreans are among 300 people from nine countries who are taking part in Friday’s forum near Seoul. The meeting will discuss Japan’s forced mobilization of laborers in the region during World War II and how to boost exchanges now among Asia-Pacific countries, AP said. The delegation from Pyongyang is led by Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee. Participants from other countries including South Korea, Japan and China, are mostly civilian scholars and former officials. Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, who has been apologetic about Japan’s past wrongdoing, will represent the Japanese side, organizers say. The South Korean government has said it has no plans to meet with the North Koreans during their four-day visit.