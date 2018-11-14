Germany not meeting Turkey demands on preacher Gulen’s network – FM Cavusoglu

Germany is far from meeting Turkey’s demands regarding alleged members of the network of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, according to the text of a speech by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Ankara blamed Gulen for a 2016 failed coup. He denies the involvement. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Berlin in September to extradite what he said were the hundreds of Gulen supporters residing in Germany. The Cavusoglu comment was in the text of a speech which he was making in parliament, Reuters said. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany needed more evidence if it was to class the movement as a terrorist organization, as Ankara is demanding.