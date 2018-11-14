Turkish govt ‘making efforts’ to get US Congress to remove bills against Ankara – FM

The Turkish government is making efforts to get the US Congress to drop bills targeting Ankara, according to the text of a speech from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. The US Senate has demanded a block on sales of F-35 jets to Turkey unless US President Donald Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO, purchasing defense equipment from Russia or detaining US citizens. Cavusoglu will deliver a speech to a parliamentary commission to also reaffirm that Turkey is working to keep economic ties with the United States from being impacted by political issues, according to Reuters.