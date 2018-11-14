New Iraq govt plans to uproot ISIS extremists – UN envoy

The new government in Baghdad plans to intensify efforts to uproot cells of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and introduce robust measures to achieve sustainable security throughout the country, Iraq’s UN envoy has said. Jan Kubis told the UN Security Council on Tuesday there were almost daily reports of the arrest or elimination of the militant group’s “terrorists, their leaders, sleeper cells and hideouts.” Kubis, the special representative and head of the UN assistance mission in Iraq, said most IS movements in recent months have been to the western border with Syria and Iraq has responded by deploying thousands of troops on its side, AP reports. However, he said IS remains active in other Iraqi provinces as well, notably Kirkuk, Salah ad Din and Diyala. Baghdad declared victory over IS last year, but the group continues to carry out scattered attacks, particularly in the north.