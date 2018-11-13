Lebanon’s PM Hariri accuses Hezbollah of blocking govt formation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has accused Hezbollah of hindering the formation of a new government six months after parliamentary elections. Hariri said in Beirut on Tuesday, “it’s Hezbollah, full stop,” when asked who was blocking the formation of a government. He says the Shiite militant group bears full responsibility for the consequences, including Lebanon’s flagging economy, AP reports. However, he stopped short of resigning, saying there was still an opportunity to bridge the differences. Hezbollah wants six allied Sunni legislators to be represented in the new Cabinet, a demand rejected by Hariri, Lebanon’s top Sunni leader. The country held its first parliamentary elections in nine years in May.