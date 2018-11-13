Authorities search Islamic association buildings in western Germany

Authorities have searched buildings in western Germany in connection with an investigation of an Islamic association suspected of involvement in extremist activities. The Interior Ministry in North Rhine-Westphalia said some 250 police searched the Islamic association’s headquarters on Tuesday in the city of Moenchengladbach, as well as 15 apartments where members lived. Laptops, phones, hard drives and documents were confiscated, AP reported. The association is suspected of being a meeting place for dangerous extremists and promoting the fundamentalist Islamic Salafist ideology, according to the ministry. No arrests were made as the ministry investigates whether the association should be banned.