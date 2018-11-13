Turkey withdraws from Libya summit in Italy over ‘exclusion from talks’

Turkey has withdrawn from a two-day summit on Libya that is being held in Italy with “deep disappointment,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday, objecting to what he said was Ankara’s exclusion from some of the talks. “Any meeting which excludes Turkey would prove to be counter-productive for the solution of this problem,” Oktay said, according to Reuters. He spoke from Italy’s Palermo, where a two-day Libya summit is being held. The participants are discussing a UN peace plan to stabilize the North African country, which is in turmoil since 2011.