Divided Cyprus opens new border crossings for 1st time in 8 years

Cypriot officials opened two new border crossings Monday for the first time in eight years. The move is part of the latest push for peace by the two sides after UN-backed talks collapsed last year. Dozens of people from the island’s Greek Cypriot south streamed across the eastern Dherynia border post, walking past UN peacekeepers into the breakaway Turkish-backed north, AFP reported. At the same time, the Lefka or Aplici crossing opened in the northwest of the Mediterranean island. Until Monday, there were seven checkpoints along the 180km ceasefire line splitting Cyprus east to west, which is patrolled by UN peacekeepers.