Kremlin says AG Sessions’ dismissal is Washington’s domestic affair

The ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged meddling in US elections is a headache for Washington which has no relation to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. “This investigation is a headache for our US colleagues, it has no relation to us,” Peskov said. So far, the result of the work of the commission investigating Russia’s alleged meddling “does not hold water,” TASS quoted him as saying. “We are not linked to this and don’t want to be related to this,” he said. The Russian presidential spokesman added that the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a US domestic affair.