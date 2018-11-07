No prospects for improvement in Russian-American relations after US midterm elections – Kremlin

The Kremlin sees no prospects for an improvement in relations between Russia and the United States following the US midterm elections. “We can say with a large amount of confidence that of course no bright prospects for normalizing Russian-American relations can be seen on the horizon,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. He reiterated that Russia has never interfered in foreign elections, including those in the US. “Despite all the phobias affecting the US, Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country, including the US, and has no intention to do it in the future,” TASS quoted him as saying after the US midterm elections.