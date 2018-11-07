N. Korean envoy’s meeting with Pompeo delayed

A senior North Korean envoy’s meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been delayed. The State Department said in a statement on Wednesday the officials would meet later “when our respective schedules permit.” It offered no reason, and Pyongyang’s media have not mentioned the meeting. Pompeo was supposed to travel to New York on Thursday to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol. The delay is throwing already deadlocked diplomacy over the North’s nuclear weapons into further uncertainty, AP said.