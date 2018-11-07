Barcelona train station reopens after bomb scare
A south Barcelona train station has resumed operations after being closed earlier over a bomb scare when security saw what was suspected to be an explosive device in a suitcase. Catalonia police wrote on Twitter early Wednesday that two train lines in the station of Sants de Barcelona were evacuated pending the search by TEDAX, the Spanish bomb disposal unit. The team scanned the suspicious object before the lines were declared reopened for morning commuters.