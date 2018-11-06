Facebook yanks 115 ‘unauthentic’ pages upon FBI tip-off

Facebook has blocked 85 Instagram and 30 Facebook accounts after it was given a head-ups by the FBI on Sunday evening, the social network announced on Monday, hours before the crucial midterm election kick off in the US. The overwhelming number of the banished FB pages were linked either to Russian or French-language accounts, it said, noting that the Instagram accounts were mostly ran in English. Facebook admitted that it was acting preemptively, saying that the accounts in question are still needed to be investigated. Facebook said that it acted “immediately” after receiving a tip-off from the FBI, which told them the accounts might be linked to unspecified foreign entities.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.