US-led airstrike leaves ‘at least 15 civilians’ dead in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor – state media

At least 15 civilians have been killed in a US-led coalition airstrike on Saturday, Syrian state channel SANA reports citing local sources. The bombing occurred in the city of Hajin, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor. The majority of the victims are women and children, according to the Ikhbariya TV channel. Last month, Damascus called for a UN probe into the US-led bombing of civilian targets in Syria, after 62 civilians were killed in a US Air Force raid on two villages in Deir Ez-Zor.