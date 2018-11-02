Macedonian govt submits draft constitutional amendments to parliament for renaming country

Macedonia’s government has submitted draft constitutional amendments to parliament that would formally rename the country “North Macedonia,” AP reports. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Friday the debate on the proposed changes under a deal with neighboring Greece is expected to take a month. The majority of the country’s lawmakers have already agreed on the need for the amendments. They include stating that the country harbors no territorial claims on its neighbors. Greece argues that Macedonia’s current name implies claims on its territory and heritage. If the preliminary agreement is fully implemented, Athens will lift its objections to Macedonia joining NATO and starting talks on joining the EU. If Macedonian lawmakers approve all the proposed constitutional changes, Greece’s parliament will begin to ratify the agreement.