Palestinians condemn ‘provocative’ Brazilian embassy move to Jerusalem – PLO

A senior Palestinian official condemned on Friday Brazilian far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s announcement that he would move his country’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem. “These are provocative and illegal steps that will only destabilize security and stability in the region,” Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told AFP. Bolsonaro said earlier that no other country has the right to tell Israel where its capital should be. The president-elect also complained that the building of the Palestinian Embassy in Brasilia was too close to Bolsonaro’s future residence.