Spain authorities drop call for rebellion charges against jailed Catalonia leaders

Spain’s State Attorney dropped a call for rebellion charges to be brought against jailed Catalan independence leaders on Friday. Madrid will seek lesser charges of sedition and misappropriation of funds, AP reported. Earlier, Spanish prosecutors requested that former Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras be imprisoned for 25 years for rebellion and misappropriation of public funds. The State Attorney said it would seek up to 12 years for Junqueras and lesser sentences for the others accused. The formal indictment of 18 politicians and activists issued on Friday by Spain’s public prosecutor’s office accuses Junqueras of being the main promoter of an “illegal Catalan independence referendum.” The banned vote in the northeastern Catalonia region caused Spain’s gravest political crisis in four decades of democracy. A Spanish Supreme Court probe into the events was wrapped up last month and the trial is expected to begin in early 2019.