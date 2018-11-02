2 Koreas to seek talks with IOC on joint 2032 Olympics bid – Seoul

The two Koreas on Friday agreed to seek talks with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to discuss a joint bid for the 2032 Summer Games, according to officials in Seoul. As cross-border reconciliation gathers pace, the neighbors will send a letter to the IOC expressing an intention to jointly host the Games, said a joint statement released by Seoul. It followed talks held by sports officials from both sides of the border on Friday. Making a joint bid for the 2032 Games was part of a broader agreement made between the North’s leader Kim Jong-un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in during their third summit in Pyongyang in September, AFP said.