Japan’s govt approves controversial bill to accept foreign workers

Japan’s cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to bring more blue-collar foreign workers into the country. The controversial move is intended to address chronic labor shortages, and business leaders say it is desperately needed, AFP said. The draft legislation, likely to be submitted to parliament on Friday, has come under attack from both the opposition and members of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s own party. The bill would allow foreign nationals with skills in sectors facing particularly severe shortages to obtain five-year visas, which would not allow them to bring their families. Workers in those fields who hold stronger qualifications and pass a more difficult Japanese language test will be able to obtain a visa that can be extended indefinitely, eventually leading to residency, and will be able to bring over family.