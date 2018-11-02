Australia defense firm with US Navy contracts reports ‘serious cyber breach’

A top Australian defense firm with major US Navy contracts has admitted its personnel files were breached. Austral makes small, quick ships for warfare close to shore among other things. The company said its “data management system” had been infiltrated by an “unknown offender.” Austral claimed that there was no evidence to date that “information affecting national security nor the commercial operations of the company have been stolen.” However, it added that staff email addresses and mobile phone numbers were accessed and the offender purported to offer materials for sale on the internet and “engage in extortion.” Australia’s Department of Defense said it “can confirm that no compromise of classified or sensitive information or technology has been identified so far.” Austral has won a controversial contract to build littoral combat ships for the US Navy. The project has been “aggressively championed” by members of the US Congress from Alabama, where Austral’s US shipyard is located, AFP reported on Friday.