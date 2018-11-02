China sees Xi-Trump phone call on trade, other issues as ‘extremely positive’

Chinese President Xi Jinping had an “extremely positive” phone conversation with US President Donald Trump about trade and other issues, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Friday. The two leaders agreed to “strengthen economic exchanges,” said a ministry spokesman, Lu Kang. He gave no indication whether they made progress on settling an escalating tariff war over Beijing’s technology policy, AP said. Trump said earlier on Twitter that he and Xi had a “very good” conversation. “I agree, this phone conversation was an extremely positive phone conversation,” Lu said. Trump also said he and Xi plan to meet during a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies this month in Argentina.