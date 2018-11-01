Armenia to hold snap election as parliament fails to elect Pashinyan as PM

The Armenian parliament once again failed to elect Nikol Pashinyan as the prime minister on Thursday, which means that a snap parliamentary election will be called, TASS reported. “No one voted for Pashinyan, no one voted against him, while 13 abstained from voting,” parliament speaker Ara Babloyan said. Pashinyan resigned as the prime minister on October 16. On October 24, the parliament failed to elect him to head the cabinet in the first round of election. Although massive street protests had forced lawmakers to elect opposition leader Pashinyan as prime minister, he did not have majority support in the parliament.