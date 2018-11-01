Trump cites ‘very good’ talk with China’s Xi Jinping on trade, N. Korea

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that he had a “very good” talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade and North Korea. The two also planned to meet at the upcoming G-20 summit. “Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade,” the president wrote. “Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea!”