British PM backs US call for de-escalation in Yemen

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday backed a US call to end the fighting in Yemen, Reuters reports. “We certainly… back the US’s call for de-escalation in Yemen,” May told parliament. “A nationwide ceasefire will only have an effect on the ground if it is underpinned by a political deal between the conflict parties.” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that Washington’s call for the de-escalation was “an extremely welcome announcement because we have been working towards the cessation of hostilities in Yemen for a long time.” The Arab coalition that intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015 has conducted frequent airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels and has often hit civilians. The coalition denies doing so intentionally.