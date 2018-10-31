Rouhani warns Iranians ‘next months will be difficult’ under new US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned Iranians they face hard times when new US sanctions take effect on Sunday, adding that the government would do its best to alleviate them. Washington reimposed a number of sanctions on Iran in May after pulling out of an international 2015 agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program. US officials also said they aim to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero. Rouhani was quoted on Wednesday as calling the move “a new injustice.” He added that “in the past few months our people have faced difficult times and it's possible that the next few months will be difficult,” Reuters reported. “The government will use all its power to reduce these problems,” he added. European powers will implement the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under consideration to facilitate trade with Iran next week, Mahmoud Vaezi, the presidency office head, said Wednesday, according to IRNA.